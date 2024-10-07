UAE To Support Lebanese Displaced In Syria With USD 30 Mln

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday, the provision of an urgent relief aid package worth USD 30 million to the displaced people of the Lebanese people in the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that this initiative came upon the orders of the UAE President, Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to provide this urgent aid within the framework of the UAE's efforts to support the Lebanese people and help them face the current challenges. (end)

MENAFN07102024000071011013ID1108752266