UAE To Support Lebanese Displaced In Syria With USD 30 Mln
Date
10/7/2024 5:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ABU DHABI, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday, the provision of an urgent relief aid package worth USD 30 million to the displaced people of the Lebanese people in the Syrian Arab Republic.
The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that this initiative came upon the orders of the UAE President, sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to provide this urgent aid within the framework of the UAE's efforts to support the Lebanese people and help them face the current challenges. (end)
skm
MENAFN07102024000071011013ID1108752266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.