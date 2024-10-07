Qatar Tourism Shortlists Entries For Qatar Tourism Awards 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Awards, organised in partnership with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), has now shortlisted over 275 nominees from a record-breaking 1247 submissions from across the sector.

The second edition of the awards is scheduled to take place on October 27, 2024, at the Raffles Hotel.

The event will honour 36 organisations and individuals who elevate and enrich the visitor experience in Qatar.

The meticulous task was undertaken by a distinguished seven-member jury panel, hailing from diverse industries, who evaluated tourism businesses that went above and beyond in seven categories: Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions and Activities, World-Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership.

Winners of the prestigious award will receive extensive promotion locally, regionally, and internally enhancing their visibility. By fostering a culture of excellence, Qatar Tourism is not only celebrating achievements but also inspiring continuous improvement and advancement within the tourism sector.