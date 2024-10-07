عربي


Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 40


10/7/2024 4:16:17 AM

Company announcement no. 44 2024



 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
7 October 2024

Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 40

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 40:

Number
of shares 		VWAP
DKK 		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 18,512,665 202.4669 3,748,201,233
30/09/2024 155,000 201.0552 31,163,556
01/10/2024 246,600 197.6484 48,740,095
02/10/2024 204,780 196.8644 40,313,892
03/10/2024 245,000 193.3807 47,378,272
04/10/2024 259,723 192.2828 49,940,266
Total accumulated over week 40 1,111,103 195.7839 217,536,080
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 19,623,768 202.0885 3,965,737,313

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.28% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments

  • Individual Transactions-Week 40
  • Company announcement no 44 2024

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

