WhatsApp moves Typing indicator into chat window

(MENAFN) WhatsApp is making a significant change to its chat experience by altering the position of the Typing indicator, which appears when the other person is typing. The Typing icon, previously located at the top of the chat bar under the user’s profile photo, will now be moved inside the chat window, similar to other messaging apps. This change is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing updates and improvements to the user interface.



The new Typing indicator is being tested in the Android 2.24.21.18 version and will change how users see the typing status. Previously, users saw the typing icon below the display picture of their chat partner, with the text adjusting as the person typed, before returning to show their online or “Last Seen” status. Now, the indicator will appear as a moving bubble with three dots inside the chat window, showing when someone is typing.



This update is one of the most significant user interface changes WhatsApp has introduced in years. While no specific release date has been provided, it is expected to roll out soon. In addition to this change, WhatsApp has also introduced new video call features, such as augmented reality filters and background-blurring options, similar to those found in Google Meet and Zoom.



WhatsApp continues to be one of the world’s leading messaging apps, with over 3 billion monthly active users. Recently, Meta has introduced several new features to enhance the app, including generative AI capabilities, a smart chatbot, and an image generator. These updates have solidified WhatsApp's position as a top messaging platform globally, praised for its continuous innovation.

