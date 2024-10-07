Jordan Participates In Extinguishing Fires In Greece

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Following royal directives to aid the Republic of Greece in battling the ongoing wildfires, two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force have successfully concluded their mission in extinguishing the fires in Greece.Two Air Tractor aircraft arrived in Greece last Wednesday from the Republic of Cyprus, where four Jordanian have been deployed for several weeks to assist in firefighting efforts.This involvement reflects Jordan's commitment to support all friendly nations, grounded in its responsibility to aid in combating the raging fires in Greece.