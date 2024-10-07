Maldives' Muizzu On India Visit To Mend Ties Amid Thinning Tourist Influx: What's On Platter?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu received a red carpet welcome during his first state visit to India on Monday, a trip intended to mend the fragile relations between the two South Asian neighbors.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is on his five-day visit to India, which assumed power a year ago with a pledge to remove the Indian stationed in his strategically located archipelago.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, Muizzu and PM Modi will discuss“bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.”

During his visit to India, Muizzu will meet with senior Indian officials.

Tensions have escalated between India and the Maldives since the pro-China Muizzu won the presidency, defeating India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. In the lead-up to the 2023 elections, Muizzu had promised to remove Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives for humanitarian assistance. In May, New Delhi replaced many of these soldiers with civilian experts.

The situation worsened when Muizzu visited China before India in January, which was perceived as a slight to New Delhi. Upon returning, he outlined plans to reduce the Maldives' dependence on India for healthcare, medicines, and essential imports.

However, a relationship thaw occurred after Muizzu attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony for a third term in June. Since then, he has moderated his anti-Indian stance, and official communication has increased between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed confidence that Muizzu's discussions with Modi would provide“a new impetus” to the "friendly ties" between the two countries.

Why is Maldives important for India?

Regional powers India and China are vying for influence in the strategically located archipelago nation of the Maldives, situated in the Indian Ocean.

For decades, India has been a key provider of development assistance to the Maldives, supporting various infrastructure projects, medical care, and health facilities. In contrast, the Maldives is a participant in China's“Belt and Road” initiative, which aims to develop ports and highways while expanding China's influence across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

President Muizzu's visit to New Delhi is particularly important for Modi, who is navigating a challenging diplomatic landscape. This includes the recent rise of Marxist politician Anura Kumara Dissanayake as Sri Lanka's president and the flight of India-friendly Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in August after student-led protests forced her resignation. Additionally, Nepal is now led by pro-China Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Experts suggest that India must preserve strong ties with its neighboring countries-Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and the Maldives-which are considered traditional spheres of influence.

Why is India important for the Maldives?

China and India are the two largest bilateral lenders to the Maldives, which recently stated that it has no intentions of seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout despite warnings of a potential sovereign default. Official data revealed that the Maldives' foreign debt reached $3.37 billion in the first quarter of this year, accounting for approximately 45 percent of its gross domestic product.

President Muizzu described a“line of credit arrangement” from India as a“positive step.” In June, he visited New Delhi for Prime Minister Modi's inauguration following his election victory, and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Male in August.

Known for its luxury tourism, pristine beaches, and secluded resorts, the Maldives has also emerged as a geopolitical hotspot. India is wary of China's expanding influence in the Indian Ocean, where vital east-west shipping lanes traverse the archipelago's chain of 1,192 coral islands, stretching about 800 kilometers (500 miles) across the equator.

Traditionally, India's government has viewed the Maldives, along with neighbouring Sri Lanka, as part of its sphere of influence. Since taking office, Muizzu has moderated his anti-Indian rhetoric, assuring that he would not disturb the regional balance by substituting Indian forces with Chinese troops.

“This historic relationship is intertwined like the roots of a tree, built on centuries of exchanges and values shared,” Muizzu remarked regarding the ties between Male and New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)