Today In Kuwait's History
Date
10/7/2024 2:04:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA)
--
1957 -- The Popular Theatrical Troupe kicked off its first season with two plays, "Matar Saif," and "Ummak Teraz Awal." 1961 -- The first British Ambassador to Kuwait, John Richmond, delivered his credentials to the Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
1961 -- Authorities divided Kuwait into 10 constituencies where citizens can vote for two parliamentary hopefuls in each one. Accordingly, the Constituent Assembly has been established with 20 members.
1992 -- State of 0Kuwait agreed to join the (1987) Montreal Protocol on ozone depleting substances.
1996 -- Voters headed to the polling stations to elect 50 MPs out of the 230 competing hopefuls for seats in the National Assembly.
2000 -- Hawally governor Ibrahim Al-Mudhaf passed away at the age of 68.
2001 -- Kuwait Government cabinet decided to establish the higher committee for charities.
2003 -- British Queen Elizabeth II granted the Empire Medal to Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Bahar for his services to the British community in Kuwait.
2005 -- Sheikh Salem Fahad Al-Salem Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 50. He was a prominent figure in the sports field, serving as president of Kuwait Handball Association and Salmiya Sports Club.
2006 -- Kuwait Sports Club held, on its 45th anniversary, a match with Brazil with participation of the legendary player Pele.
2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked two grant agreements with Somalia with USD 10 million to fund construction of an airport and a university.
2017 - State of Kuwait is designated for top sewage water treatment at the Arab level as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UNICEF.
2020 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah nominated Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.
2020 -- The National Assembly approved bills on practicing of medicine to improve medical care, as well as on competition.
2022 -- Kuwaiti athlete Mohammad Al-Fadhli won a gold medal in saber category in the Asian Fencing Under 23 Championships, held in Kuwait. (end) bs
MENAFN07102024000071011013ID1108751662
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.