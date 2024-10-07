(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA)

1957 -- The Popular Theatrical Troupe kicked off its first season with two plays, "Matar Saif," and "Ummak Teraz Awal." 1961 -- The first British Ambassador to Kuwait, John Richmond, delivered his credentials to the Amir Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

1961 -- Authorities divided Kuwait into 10 constituencies where citizens can vote for two parliamentary hopefuls in each one. Accordingly, the Constituent Assembly has been established with 20 members.

1992 -- State of 0Kuwait agreed to join the (1987) Montreal Protocol on ozone depleting substances.

1996 -- Voters headed to the polling stations to elect 50 MPs out of the 230 competing hopefuls for seats in the National Assembly.

2000 -- Hawally governor Ibrahim Al-Mudhaf passed away at the age of 68.

2001 -- Kuwait Government cabinet decided to establish the higher committee for charities.

2003 -- British Queen Elizabeth II granted the Empire Medal to Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Bahar for his services to the British community in Kuwait.

2005 -- Sheikh Salem Fahad Al-Salem Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 50. He was a prominent figure in the sports field, serving as president of Kuwait Handball Association and Salmiya Sports Club.

2006 -- Kuwait Sports Club held, on its 45th anniversary, a match with Brazil with participation of the legendary player Pele.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked two grant agreements with Somalia with USD 10 million to fund construction of an airport and a university.

2017 - State of Kuwait is designated for top sewage water treatment at the Arab level as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UNICEF.

2020 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah nominated Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

2020 -- The National Assembly approved bills on practicing of medicine to improve medical care, as well as on competition.

2022 -- Kuwaiti athlete Mohammad Al-Fadhli won a gold medal in saber category in the Asian Fencing Under 23 Championships, held in Kuwait. (end) bs