New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Soon: Indian Railways

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The launch of the Vande Bharat Express trains has revolutionized rail in India, and the next evolution, the Vande Sleeper, is set to debut in January 2025.

Manufactured by BEML, the Vande Sleeper is designed for longer distances and overnight journeys. The prototype of this innovative train was showcased by Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2024.

Indian Railways is all set to introduce the

Vande Bharat Sleeper train set for New Delhi – Srinagar route. A senior railway official informed that this service will enhance connectivity between the national capital and the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, with plans to extend the route to Baramulla in the future, reported NVI.

The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train will cover a distance of more than 800 km in less than 13 hours. train is expected to depart from New Delhi at 19:00 hrs to reach Srinagar at 08:00 hrs. En route, the train will stop at only a few major stations including Ambala Cantt Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Kathua, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Sangaldan & Banihal.

Ticket price

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper will have three types of accommodation for the passengers

AC 3 Tier (3A) – Rs. 2000

AC 2 Tier (2A) – Rs. 2500

AC First Class (1A). – Rs. 3000