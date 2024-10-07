International Cricketers In Kashmir For Legends League Cricket

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The heart of Kashmir is set to host an international event as Legends League Cricket (LLC) gears up to take over Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium.

With the stage set for the grand event, Southern Superstars, one of the competing teams, has already arrived in Srinagar.“Players and other staff of five teams will stay in a hotel in Rajbagh,” an official said, as per

news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that cricket stars including Dinesh Karthik, Martin Guptill, Pawan Neri, and Kedar Jadhav have already arrived in the Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excitement in the valley is palpable, with cricket fans eagerly waiting a chance to see the international stars in action. The LLC, being held between October 9 and 16, features renowned cricketers like Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, and Ian Bell.

This is the first time in nearly four decades that heart of Kashmir is set to host any international cricket event.

Read Also Legends League Cricket: Chris Gayle, Ian Bell Among 124 Legends To Land In Kashmir Srinagar To Host Legends League Cricket Finals From October 10

Authorities have ramped up security to ensure safety of both players and fans. Bakshi Stadium, traditionally known as a football ground, has undergone renovation to accommodate cricket at an international level.“With a seating capacity of over 30,000, it was chosen over Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium to allow more fans to witness the event live,” said an official.