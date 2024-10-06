Moph Conducts Workshop To Enhance Physicians' Proficiency
10/6/2024 11:02:43 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public health (MoPH) organised the third training workshop for practising physicians in primary healthcare and other specialisations.
The workshop, held at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center, aimed to enhance physicians' proficiency and to train them in essential occupational health services, utilising the latest methods and technologies in the field.
About 40 physicians from the Primary health care Corp (PHCC) and health centres managed by the Qatar Red Crescent participated in the two-day workshop, alongside physicians from other national institutions and private sector companies.
Head of the Occupational Health Section at the MoPH's Health Promotion Department, Dr Mohammed Ali al Hajjaj, said: "This training workshop is designed to improve physicians' ability to manage work-related injuries and illnesses while developing workplace occupational health promotion programmes."
Dr al-Hajjaj further explained, "Over the past two years (2022-2023), about 70 physicians from various institutions across the country have been trained."
