LORGAR Unveils Gaming Revolution At“Ready To Play” EMEA Launch

PRAGUE, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LORGAR , the innovative gaming solutions provider, hosted its "Ready to Play" Launch EMEA event on September 27, 2024, at the KCC Event Hall in Prague. The exclusive B2B brought together over 150 participants from 25 countries.LORGAR has established itself as a brand dedicated to building highly functional solutions for both gaming hobbyists and advanced gamers. Their unique approach focuses on improving gaming performance and quality of gameplay through statistical analysis and personalized device configurations, setting them apart in the competitive gaming market.Attendees experienced firsthand LORGAR's three unique complete solutions that embody the brand's "Ready to Play" slogan: Gaming, Streaming, and the newly released Sim Racing direction. These all-in-one solutions showcase LORGAR's commitment to providing gamers with everything they need to start playing immediately.The event showcased LORGAR's extensive product line, which spans across multiple categories essential for a complete Gaming, Racing and Streaming setups. Their offerings include cutting-edge PCs, crystal-clear monitors, professional-grade racing cockpits, ergonomic furniture, immersive headsets, high-performance keyboards, precision mice, and specialized gaming surfaces. The brand further impressed participants by unveiling more than 30 new SKUs across 9 diverse product categories, reinforcing their ability to offer comprehensive gaming solutions.This expansive product reveal demonstrates LORGAR's commitment to catering to every aspect of a gamer's needs, from casual play to professional setups.The event also featured exciting eSports experiences, allowing visitors to compete in 5v5 CS2 matches on a professional stage with live commentary, or race F1 in one of six high-tech cockpits. These activities showcased LORGAR's products in action and sparked friendly competition. Top performers in both CS2 and F1 contests won premium LORGAR gear, including complete gaming setups for first place, with the F1 winner also receiving a racing cockpit. Runners-up received other LORGAR prizes, such as the Azar 514 TKL keyboards, Kaya 460 headsets etc.A major highlight of the event was the announcement of a distribution contract with Simagic, strengthening LORGAR's position in the sim racing market. This strategic partnership is set to expand Simagic's presence across multiple countries, further enhancing LORGAR's racing simulation offerings.The "Ready to Play" Launch EMEA event also introduced the LORGAR Platform, a unique statistical analysis tool designed to enhance gameplay and optimize product settings for individual users. This innovative approach to personalized gaming experiences captured the attention of more than 20 media representatives and influencers from 12 countries in attendance.LORGAR's "Ready to Play" event marks a new chapter in gaming technology, showcasing the brand's dedication to revolutionizing how gamers interact with their equipment and each other. The overwhelmingly positive response from partners and media confirms LORGAR's trajectory towards becoming a leading force in the gaming industry, offering a truly integrated and optimized gaming experience.For more information about LORGAR and its products, visit .

