Deadly Blast Hits Near Karachi Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- At least one person was killed and 11 others in an explosion near airport in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi on Sunday night.

The explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), Provincial Home Minister, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar in a statement.

The rescue department for Sindh province confirmed that one body and several injured persons, including a foreigner, have been rushed to a nearby hospital and that 10 were damaged in the fire after the explosion with four cars completely destroyed.

An investigation into the incident was initiated. The blast took place on Model Colony road near the airport in Karachi city.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Saifullah said in a statement confirmed that the airport's building and assets were safe during the incident.

"The airport administration has sent fire tender vehicles to the spot immediately while concerned institutions were investigating the reasons of the explosion/accident," the statement said.

The report added that all entry and exit points to the airport have been closed by the law enforcement agencies.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and ordered that the injured be provided with the best medical aid. He ordered to provide him with detailed information on the nature of the explosion.

The schedule of the flights was not disrupted due to the explosion. (end)

sbk









