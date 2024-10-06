Tunisia's Saied On Threshold Of 2Nd Term

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- As polling stations closed across Tunisia on Sunday evening, preliminary estimates showed that President Kais Saied won 89.2 percent of votes, Ayachi Zammel 6.9 percent and Zouhair Magzhaoui 3.9 percent.

The estimates are usually identical by 95 percent to the real results, said Hassen Zargouni director of Sigma Conseil foundation

Meanwhile, President of the Independent High Authority for (ISIE) Farouk Bouasker put the voter turnout at 27.7 percent.

As many as 2,704,155 voters cast their ballots, TAP news agency quoted him as saying at a news conference.

Bouasker added that the preliminary results will be announced tomorrow, Monday. (pickup previous)

