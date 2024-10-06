Tunisia's Saied On Threshold Of 2Nd Term
Date
10/6/2024 7:04:39 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TUNIS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- As polling stations closed across Tunisia on Sunday evening, preliminary estimates showed that President Kais Saied won 89.2 percent of votes, Ayachi Zammel 6.9 percent and Zouhair Magzhaoui 3.9 percent.
The estimates are usually identical by 95 percent to the real results, said Hassen Zargouni director of Sigma Conseil foundation
Meanwhile, President of the Independent High Authority for elections (ISIE) Farouk Bouasker put the voter turnout at 27.7 percent.
As many as 2,704,155 voters cast their ballots, TAP news agency quoted him as saying at a news conference.
Bouasker added that the preliminary results will be announced tomorrow, Monday. (pickup previous)
sbm
MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108751162
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.