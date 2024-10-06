Mexico’S Quintana Roo Tackles Uncontrolled Growth Spurred By Tren Maya Project

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Quintana Roo's has revised the Law on Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection to curb illegal construction. These changes aim to address the rapid growth linked to the Tren Maya project and Tulum Airport .



Quintana Roo, located on the eastern part of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, is renowned for its vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and rich history.



Its capital is Chetumal, while Cancún is its largest and perhaps most famous city, known globally for its spectacular beaches and bustling industry



The new rules affect various types of buildings. Hotels larger than 1,200 square meters must comply. Restaurants and shopping centers not in federal zones are included.



Transportation hubs and educational facilities over 1,000 square meters also fall under these regulations. The ban on building without environmental approval isn't new. However, the reform adds teeth to existing laws.







New constructions can't be registered without proper permits. Notaries can't validate property deals lacking environmental clearance.



This move responds to the surge in development across northern Quintana Roo. The Tren Maya and Tulum Airport projects have sparked a housing boom in the region. Officials are working to manage this growth responsibly.

Recent events highlight the need for stricter oversight. In Cancun, authorities shut down 12,000 lots in jungle areas. These developments lacked basic permits and licenses. Similar issues plague Tulum and Playa del Carmen.



The real estate market in the area is booming. Over 600 new projects have emerged since late 2023. The Cancun-Riviera Maya corridor attracts vacation rental investments. Platforms like Airbnb drive much of this growth.



Fraudulent schemes have also increased. Some sellers promise future services for undeveloped jungle plots. They claim proximity to Tren Maya will bring infrastructure. This speculation has led to unauthorized clearing of forest land.



Land prices have skyrocketed in some areas. In Tulum, ejido land values have tripled. The new airport has fueled this rapid increase. Large-scale projects are also underway in Lázaro Cárdenas municipality.



Environmentalists call for better planning tools. They argue that current growth favors large developers. Experts stress the need to limit urban sprawl into jungle areas. Balancing development with conservation remains a key challenge.



Quintana Roo faces a critical moment in its development. The government's actions aim to guide growth sustainably. Success will depend on enforcing new rules and planning for the long term.

