Bangladesh Flood-Related Incidents Kill 8 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- At least eight people were reportedly killed and 200,000 others affected by flash floods and incessant rains in Bangladesh since Thursday.

Six deaths were reported in the Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur district in northern part of the country while Nokla upazila from the district reported two more deaths, Dhaka Tribune quoted officials as saying on Sunday.

Due to torrential rains, several 'upazilas' (sub-units of a district) were inundated submerging agricultural lands, destroying houses, damaging roads and bridges thereby making the rescue operations highly difficult.

Around 35000 people have lost their shelters as normal life became difficult in the flooded areas, according to local media.

The army and police personnel are engaged in the search and rescue operations amid fears of more losses in life and properties.

Bangladesh Water Development Board officials said that water levels of major rivers including Brahmaputra and Jamuna are poised to rise during the next 24 hours while a bulletin of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre o the Board forecast that the Brahmaputra and Jamuna are in a rising trend but below the danger mark. (end)

