Sri Lanka's tourism industry sees 61 percent surge in first 9 months

(MENAFN) Sri Lanka's tourism industry experienced a remarkable surge in revenue during the first nine months of 2024, growing by approximately 61 percent compared to the same period in 2023. According to the latest data released by the Central of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the country earned a total of 2.35 billion U.S. dollars from tourism from January to September this year. This is a significant increase from the 1.46 billion dollars generated during the same timeframe last year, underscoring the recovery and growth of the tourism sector in the South Asian nation.



The month of September 2024 also saw a notable improvement in tourism revenue, with Sri Lanka earning 181 million U.S. dollars, compared to 152 million dollars in September 2023. This steady growth highlights the continued confidence of international travelers in choosing Sri Lanka as a preferred destination. Despite global economic challenges and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel, the country's tourism sector has shown resilience and adaptability, benefiting from efforts to attract visitors through various marketing and promotional campaigns.



In terms of tourist arrivals, Sri Lanka welcomed 122,140 visitors in September 2024, which marked a 9.11 percent increase compared to the same month the previous year. The total number of tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2024 surpassed 1.48 million, putting the country on track to achieve its goal of attracting 2.3 million tourists by the end of the year. This increase in footfall is a promising sign for the country's tourism-dependent economy, providing a much-needed boost to local businesses and employment opportunities.



Tourism remains a critical source of foreign revenue for Sri Lanka, playing a vital role in the country's overall economic recovery. With ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure, improve visitor experiences, and tap into new tourism markets, Sri Lanka is poised to further capitalize on the growing global interest in travel. The significant rise in both tourist arrivals and tourism revenue signals a positive trend for the future, contributing to the nation’s broader economic stability and growth.

