Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Likely To Earn ₹250 Crore, Making Bhai One Of India's Highest-Paid TV Hosts, Claim Reports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan has increased his pay from the last season, with his fees being a mix of per-episode charges and a lump sum contract, according to insiders who spoke to the Hindustan Times.

If the season runs for 15 weeks, as it did previously, the is expected to earn nearly ₹250 crore, aligning with reports suggesting around ₹60 crore per month, the publication added.

| Bigg Boss 18 prize money: Who are highest-paid celebs? Check all details

HerZindagi earlier reported that Salman Khan's monthly fee had reportedly surged to ₹60 crore this year. Last season, Khan earned ₹12 crore per episode, totalling ₹50 crore per month, the publication added.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for over a decade, becoming closely associated with the show. Although it initially had Arshad Warsi and Amitabh Bachchan as hosts, Salman's presence has been key to its success.

| Bigg Boss 18: When and how to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan's reality show

When Salman steps away due to legal or film commitments, the show's ratings tend to drop, showing that he is the main driving force behind its popularity. His role as the perfect anchor is why the producers reportedly increase his pay each year. In a recent promo, Salman Khan humorously imagined himself hosting Bigg Boss 38.

Salman Khan: One of India's highest-paid TV hosts

Salman Khan used to earn between ₹5-10 crore per Bollywood film when started hosting Bigg Boss 15 years ago. He now reporteldy commands up to ₹150 crore per project.

Hosting Bigg Boss, which occupies a third of his year, brings him similar fees, reinforcing his position as one of India's highest-paid TV hosts.

| Bigg Boss 18 contestants: 7 celebrities who are likely to take part

By comparison, Kapil Sharma earned ₹60 crore for the first season of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, according to HT. Amitabh Bachchan , on the other hand, is in Salman's league in terms of earnings. Big B films more frequently for Kaun Banega Crorepati, HT added.