Ganja Theater Showcases 'Taurus Wolf' At International Festival In Istanbul

10/6/2024 7:08:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ganja State National Drama Theater participated in the International Theater Festival held in Istanbul with a 17-member team, Azernews reports.

With the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Ganja theater presented Aziz Nesin's play "Taurus Wolf" at the festival organized by the Eurasian Theater Union and the Maltape Municipality.

The play was directed by Kubilay Erdelikara, with production design by Mustafa Mustafayev and direction by Yusif Jafarov. Honored artists Ilham Huseynov, Sevda Orujova, Elkhan Abbasov, Novruz Jafarov, Ramiz Valiyev, and other actors performed key roles.

