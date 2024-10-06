Ganja Theater Showcases 'Taurus Wolf' At International Festival In Istanbul
10/6/2024 7:08:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ganja State National Drama Theater participated in the
International Theater Festival held in Istanbul with a 17-member
team, Azernews reports.
With the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Ganja theater
presented Aziz Nesin's play "Taurus Wolf" at the festival organized
by the Eurasian Theater Union and the Maltape Municipality.
The play was directed by Kubilay Erdelikara, with production
design by Mustafa Mustafayev and direction by Yusif Jafarov.
Honored artists Ilham Huseynov, Sevda Orujova, Elkhan Abbasov,
Novruz Jafarov, Ramiz Valiyev, and other actors performed key
roles.
