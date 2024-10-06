Israeli Occupation Forces' Airstrike On Lebanon Kills 23, Injures 93

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Public Ministry's Emergency Operations Center announced Sunday, that Israeli all over Lebanon during the past 24 hours have killed 23 and 93.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), one of the Israeli occupation forces' airstrikes took place between the areas of Laylaki and Mreijat in the southern suburbs of Beirut, while 30 airstrikes took place on the neighborhoods of the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing massive destruction to buildings and properties.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing violent air strikes at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces on various regions, causing countless deaths and displacing more than one million people. (end)

