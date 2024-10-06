IDF claims Hezbollah communications director murdered

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the death of Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, a senior member of Hezbollah, following a targeted in Beirut, Lebanon. Described by the IDF as a key figure within the organization, Sakafi served as the chief of communications for Hezbollah since 2000. The IDF characterized the operation as a "precise, intelligence-based strike," indicating a strategic move in their ongoing conflict with the group.



Hezbollah has not publicly commented on Sakafi's death, but this incident is part of a broader pattern of targeted assassinations by Israeli forces against high-ranking members of the organization. Notably, the IDF previously confirmed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s longtime leader, just days before on September 27.



During a visit to the 36th Division's headquarters in northern Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted at further operations against Hezbollah, stating that the military has "more surprises in store." This comment reflects Israel's ongoing strategy of intensified military action against Hezbollah, particularly in response to a series of rocket attacks launched from Lebanon.



Since late September, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have escalated significantly, leading to extensive casualties and displacement. According to Lebanese health authorities, the bombing campaign has resulted in over 2,000 deaths and displaced more than 1.2 million individuals. The violence has forced around 70,000 Israelis to evacuate northern regions due to the threats posed by Hezbollah's military activities.



The IDF's operations are aimed at securing the border and creating conditions conducive for the return of displaced individuals. However, Hezbollah has vowed to continue its rocket fire at Israel until the IDF ceases its military actions against Hamas in Gaza, indicating that tensions between the two sides are unlikely to ease in the near future.



As the situation evolves, the implications of these developments may have significant repercussions for both Israeli and Lebanese civilians, as well as for regional stability.

