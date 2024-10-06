(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA)

1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sabah Al-Salem signed a decree to establish Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) with the objective of collecting and reporting news to distribute them on outlets, as well as highlighting Kuwait's causes regionally and internationally.

1994 -- The Iraqi mobilized military forces at the borders with State of Kuwait, which received backing of countries of the world.

2003 -- UN mission to monitor Kuwait-Iraq borders (UNICOM) ended its 12-year mandate, during which it contributed to stability and security of borders.

2009 -- State of Kuwait joined the international hockey federation to become the 67th member.

2010 -- Lawyer and columnist Mohammad Al-Saleh passed away at 75.

2012 -- Kuwait Judo team won the Gulf championship with 29 medals, including 22 gold.

2013 -- Kuwaiti Artist Hussein Al-Mesayab passed away at age 78.

2018 -- Kuwait Livestock Transport and Trading Company opened 94,000-square-meter Al-Assima slaughter house and livestock market.