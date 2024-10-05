Jordan's Ambassador To Belgium Presents Credentials
AMMAN - Yousef Bataineh on Thursday presented his credentials to King Philippe of Belgium as an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Jordan to Belgium, during a ceremony held at the Royal Palace in Brussels.
During the ceremony, Bataineh conveyed the greetings and best wishes of his majesty King Abdullah to King Philippe, expressing hopes for further progress and prosperity for Belgium.
King Philippe asked Bataineh to relay his greetings and appreciation to King Abdullah, praising His Majesty's wise policies, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
He also expressed the Belgian government's interest in enhancing bilateral relations, wishing continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom and its people.
The credential presentation was attended by senior Royal Palace officials and representatives from the Belgian Foreign Ministry.
