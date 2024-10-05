Setting Bold Goals: My Journey Through The Challenges Of 2024

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Every human being is gifted with unique talents and abilities. To lead a successful life, it's essential to recognize these inherent qualities and use them to achieve our goals. Like everyone else, I set personal targets every year and worked tirelessly to achieve them. As 2023 came to an end, I began planning for 2024 with a clear commitment to improving myself and working harder towards my future than ever before.

In 2024, my goals included completing a editing course, enrolling in a B.S. in English program, becoming a better composer, and refining my blogging skills. These objectives were not just casual thoughts; they represented a new chapter in my life that I was determined to begin. I had already started seeking information about the best editing classes and enrollment options to ensure I could succeed in both areas.

However, as a household, I faced a major challenge-I wasn't allowed to attend physical classes. This restriction felt suffocating, but I wasn't willing to let my dreams slip away. I had completed my education before marriage and didn't want my life to revolve solely around household chores and raising children, like many other women. So instead of making excuses or giving up, I decided to pursue online classes. My goal was to find the best university offering online courses that matched my needs.

Also Read: Peshawar High Court Grants Transit Bail to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Two Cases Until October 25

When I shared my plan with my family, I wasn't met with support. They dismissed online education as a waste of time. Faced with this disapproval, I made a bold decision: I applied for the admission myself, quietly. I didn't have any savings of my own, and I didn't want to ask for money from my family. At the time, I was working as a book composer, but I hadn't received payment yet. As soon as I did, I used it to pay for my admission.

To cover the monthly fees, I took on more work and drastically cut down on personal expenses. I even changed my daily routine, starting to wake up early and sleep early at night. This was essential to balancing my family duties with my studies. I'd rise at the crack of dawn, finish my household chores, attend classes, and later work on video editing and book composition projects.

This journey was far from easy. Not only did I secretly enroll in university, but I also had no financial support from my family. The mental and emotional strain was overwhelming at times. I was constantly juggling responsibilities-taking care of my home, attending classes, and working on various projects. But I knew I had big dreams, and I wasn't going to waste my life doing nothing.

During this time, I was offered the chance to start writing blogs. It was a challenge I embraced, even though it was far from easy. Initially, many of my blogs weren't published, which was disheartening. Yet, I refused to give up. I kept working hard and improved my writing.

My advice to everyone is this: take your future seriously. Set clear goals for yourself and work hard to achieve them. Don't get discouraged if your family or friends don't support your ambitions. That doesn't mean you're wrong, or your goals aren't worthwhile. It's during these moments of resistance that you grow the most, distinguishing yourself from others.

Success doesn't come easy. You need to be disciplined, wake up early, go to bed on time, and work diligently during the day. Keep your goals private and work silently, accepting challenges and taking risks as a part of life. Strengthen your relationship with God, and ask Him for everything you need to succeed.

Lastly, strive for independence. Don't rely on your family's money to achieve your dreams. Even if your family has plenty, build your own strength and get used to life's hardships-it will boost your confidence and self-respect. Every year, write down your goals and work towards them. Without clear objectives, you risk living an unfulfilled life, unable to benefit yourself or those around you.

This journey of perseverance and self-reliance has not only brought me closer to my dreams but also reshaped my identity and future.