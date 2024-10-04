Miningnewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Viewed As Substantial Opportunity In Promising Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) is seen as being in one of the strongest positions for a rising junior largely, though not exclusively, because of the specifics behind the company's flagship Duquesne West project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.“Just as there are clear reasons for gold juniors to rise on investor radars, there are reasons for the significant edge given to Emperor. First of all, the Duquesne project is located in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec (one of the most prolific and productive gold mining districts)... 2011 historical inferred mineral resource estimate points to 727,000 ounces of high-grade hold at 5.71 meters in 4.171 million tons, based on a 3 g/t cutoff grade and 2.5 m minimum thickness,” a recent article reads.

“The new open pit model shows multi-million oz of gold potential on top of the existing high-grade underground gold resource, granting Emperor Metals the enviable opportunity for multiple production scenarios. Positive maiden 2023 drill results show some high-grade intercepts that nicely characterize the deposit and its potential.... All of these things taken together, Emperor Metals can be fairly viewed as a substantial opportunity in an already promising sector.”

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

