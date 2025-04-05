Cairo Airport Hits Record High With 102,108 Passengers In One Day

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Cairo International Airport has set a new record for daily passenger traffic, welcoming 102,108 travelers in a single day-its highest since the airport's opening on 18 May 1963. The day also saw 682 flight movements, comprising 343 departures and 339 arrivals.

The milestone reflects the airport's growing capacity to meet rising travel demand and underscores its operational efficiency as Egypt's primary gateway and a strategic regional hub.

Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny hailed the achievement as a testament to the ministry's strategic plan, which focuses on modernizing airport infrastructure, expanding capacity, and enhancing service quality across Egypt's aviation sector. He noted that the plan aims to position Cairo International Airport as a leading air transport hub in both the Middle East and Africa.

El-Hefny added that Egypt is entering a new phase of airport development, with greater involvement from the private sector, to keep pace with global aviation trends and meet projected increases in passenger traffic. The goal, he said, is to double Cairo Airport's annual capacity to 60 million passengers in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

Ayman Fawzy Arab, Chairperson of the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation (EHAAN), praised the airport's continuous improvement in handling growing air traffic. He emphasized the commitment to adopting advanced technologies and enhancing logistical services to provide a world-class travel experience for all passengers.

Meanwhile, Cairo Airport Company Chairperson Magdy Ishaq confirmed that all airport facilities were operating at peak readiness to accommodate the surge in traffic and incoming tourism. Emergency plans, logistical services, and staffing protocols were fully activated across all terminals to ensure smooth operations and top-tier service delivery.