Domestic Violence Rate Up By 80% On Year - Prosecutors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since year-start, 8,185 criminal proceedings related to domestic violence have been initiated in Ukraine, which is 80% more than in the same period last year.

That's according to Iryna Shurkhno , chief of the domestic violence countering department at the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.

According to prosecutors' data, 8,185 criminal offenses related to domestic violence have been registered to date. More than 5,000 people have been affected, mostly women and children.

Shurhno pointed out that in the conditions of war, the problem of domestic violence may worsen. At the same time, the increase in the number of appeals filed suggests an increase in people's trust in law enforcement.

According to the official, prosecutors are in active contact with government and municipal specialized support services, as well as public organizations to provide comprehensive assistance to victims: medical, social-psychological, and legal, as well as help in finding temporary shelter.

However, quite often, those suffering from domestic violence ignore the whole seriousness of their situation, continue to share a household with their abuser and failing to seek help because they consider violence their personal problem. At the same time, keeping such cases concealed can lead to more serious consequences, the prosecutor emphasized.

Shurhno recalled that the Prosecutor General has identified combating domestic violence as one of their priorities, with the main objective being to protect the victims, ensure accountability for offenders, and preventing unnecessary stress for victims during criminal proceedings.

She also urged victims of domestic violence to call the relevant hotlines set up by government, law enforcement, and non-profits.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, 97,706 reports of domestic violence were filed in Ukraine in the first half of 2024.

At the same time, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that as of June, the domestic violence rate in Ukraine increased by 14%, and kept growing. The minister claimed there was a correlation between the increase in domestic violence rate and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) cases among war veterans.