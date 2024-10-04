European Union – CDB Multi Partner Food Security Programme Call For Proposals Launch

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The EU-Caribbean Regional Food Security Programme, is a four-year programme which aims to enhance food system resilience, focusing on improving the livelihoods and food security of vulnerable populations. The programme will invest EUR 19 million, implemented through key regional partners: the Caribbean Development (CDB), International Trade Centre (ITC), Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on (IICA), and EU member state agencies (FIIAPP and CPVA).

The programme's general objective is to enhance the sustainability and resilience of food systems in the Caribbean, promoting food and nutrition security, particularly for vulnerable groups. Specific goals include improving food production systems with a focus on gender sensitivity, enhancing food processing and distribution, expanding social protection systems for agricultural actors, and ensuring equitable access to nutritious diets across the region.

The Value Chains project, led by ITC, seeks to support agri-MSMEs, cooperatives and producers to become more competitive and resilient through value addition, diversification, and commercial alliances at the local and regional level. The SPS Project, implemented by IICA, aims to increase regional production and distribution of fresh and processed products by addressing sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) barriers to intra-regional trade. This project will work toward harmonizing the legislative framework for regional commodities and improving food safety compliance.

EU – CDB Regional Security Programme , led by CDB, will support agri-MSMEs and producers by providing access to finance, fostering innovation, and improving distribution systems to enhance competitiveness and resilience. Additionally, the Social Protection and Nutrition Project, led by the EU Member State agencies FIIAPP and CPVA, will strengthen the inclusion of food system actors by promoting social insurance schemes and supporting agricultural producers' access to national social protection systems.

A key highlight of the Caribbean Week of Agriculture will be the launch of the EU-CDB call for proposals under three funding windows: increasing access to finance for smallholder agricultural and fisheries producers (focusing on women and youth), financing scalable aquatic/agri-tech solutions, and developing sustainable food distribution channels at the regional level. This initiative will foster innovation, strengthen food systems, and empower agricultural communities across the Caribbean.

Speakers include:



Felipe De La Mota, Team Leader / Counsellor – EU Caribbean Partnership for Economic Resilience and Trade

L. O'Reilly Lewis Ag Director of Projects, CDB

Teodora Diamantopoulos Fernandez, Coordinator for EU-CaN Facility: Nourishing Futures Together, FIIAPP

William Castro Rodriguez, Programme Manager, International Trade Centre, and Representatives of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The post European Union – CDB multi partner food security programme call for proposals launch appeared first on Caribbean News Global .