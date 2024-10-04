Localiza’S Credit Rating Climbs With Brazil’S Economic Boost

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's has upgraded Localiza's global credit rating from "Ba2" to "Ba1," a significant development for Brazil's largest car rental company. The agency also shifted Localiza's outlook from positive to stable, indicating a balanced view of its future.



This change stems from Brazil's improved sovereign credit rating, recently raised to "Ba1" with a positive outlook. The country's economic upswing has benefited major Brazilian corporations, including Localiza.



Moody's analysts Erick Rodrigues and Marcos Schmidt pointed to Localiza's stable operational performance as a key factor. The company's consistent cash flow has helped it navigate economic uncertainties and market slowdowns effectively.



The new "Ba1" rating suggests improved creditworthiness, potentially leading to lower borrowing costs and increased investor confidence. However, the stable outlook indicates cautious optimism about Localiza's future.



Moody's expects Localiza to continue growing while maintaining high profitability and adequate liquidity. The agency also anticipates the company will keep its leverage under control.







This rating change extends beyond Localiza, with Moody 's upgrading 23 other Brazilian financial institutions. This widespread improvement signals a strengthening of Brazil's financial sector and growing economic stability.



Localiza's success mirrors Brazil's broader economic narrative. As the country's economy improves, companies like Localiza are reaping the benefits. The car rental giant's resilience in challenging times has not gone unnoticed.



Looking ahead, Localiza faces both opportunities and challenges. The stable outlook suggests steady progress, but the company must balance growth ambitions with financial stability.



Localiza's journey highlights the connection between national economies and individual businesses. As Brazil's outlook improves, companies stand to gain but must navigate the complexities of a changing economic landscape.



The coming years will reveal how well Localiza can capitalize on this positive momentum while maintaining its upgraded credit rating.

