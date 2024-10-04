Google Considers Nuclear Power For A.I.-Driven Data Centers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has unveiled the company's plans to explore nuclear for powering its data centers. This move aims to meet the growing energy demands of Google's artificial intelligence projects.



The tech giant also intends to boost its investments in solar and thermal energy sources. Google's initiative will likely reignite interest in developing carbon-free energy sources.



The company has been ramping up its investments in data centers to better develop and operate its generative AI initiatives.



Alphabet, Google's parent company, increased its investment by about 90% in the April-June quarter compared to the same period last year, reaching $13.1 billion on a cash flow basis.



Pichai emphasized the importance of generative AI technology across all of Google's operations. He defended the company's substantial investments in AI.







He stated that disproportionate spending is necessary during the early stages of a major platform shift. Google aims to achieve net-zero emissions across all its operations and value chains by 2030.



However, the company faces challenges in meeting this goal. Google's total greenhouse gas emissions in 2023 were 48% higher than in 2019 on a carbon dioxide equivalent basis.

Google's Emission Challenges and AI Ambitions

The surge in emissions is largely attributed to the power-hungry nature of generative AI technology. Pichai acknowledged the ambitious nature of the zero-emissions target and the increased scale of the task due to AI investments.



To address these challenges, Google is exploring additional investments in solar energy and evaluating technologies such as small modular nuclear reactors.



The company may source nuclear-generated electricity from the United States, where it and its cloud computing rival Amazon are headquartered.



Amazon and Microsoft have already made moves to obtain electricity from nuclear power plants. Google has also announced plans to invest 100 billion yen ($680 million) in Japan by 2024 for data centers and other operations.



Pichai sees business opportunities for AI-powered robots in Japan's aging population. The company is considering options for further investments, including data centers powered by renewable energy.



Addressing concerns about Alphabet 's oligopoly power, Pichai stated that scrutiny of large-scale companies is natural. He emphasized Google's commitment to engaging constructively with regulators and finding common solutions.



The CEO also commented on the recent antitrust case against Google in the United States, stating that the company would defend itself when necessary to protect innovation and improve user experience.

MENAFN04102024007421016031ID1108747943