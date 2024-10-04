Design Trends You Need To Know: A Look At SBID Awards Finalists

(MENAFN- Pressat) Inspiration drives design, helping us imagine what's possible today and what will shape the spaces of tomorrow. The future of design is about combining creativity with purpose, creating environments that resonate with how we live and aspire to live. From quiet luxury to intelligent living, the trends showcased by our finalists reflect how interior design is changing. Year after year, it's always something we look forward to seeing! It's inspiring to see these ideas come to life in homes around the world, influencing and inspiring the industry. Here are some of the key trends from this year's entries:

Quiet Luxury

Quiet Luxury which has dominated the fashion sector for the last few years and has made its way through to interior design. We often see these trends from fashion moving into interiors but none more so than we have seen this shift to Quiet Luxury. The core of this trend is about emphasising investment in high quality, minimalist pieces that have timeless appeal. Often using neutral colour palettes and fine materials that naturally have aesthetic longevity.

Buckrail's interior design balances sophistication and functionality, incorporating custom furnishings, natural materials, and subtle colour variations to enhance warmth and ambiance. Similarly, Wadham Gardens embraces clean lines, open spaces, and a neutral palette, creating a harmonious environment with soft beiges, whites, and greys.

What to Buy:



Invest in high-end, bespoke furniture crafted from quality materials.

Choose classic, well-crafted pieces that promise durability and timelessness. Opt for neutral tones and fine textures to create a serene and elegant atmosphere.

Nature's Embrace

Biophilic design, or Nature's Embrace, is all about creating spaces that connect deeply with the natural world, promoting tranquillity and well-being. We are seeing the maturation of biophilic design. Designers are now using fewer plants in residential settings and focusing more on integrating and showcasing natural materials in the building and furniture. This shift emphasises the beauty and sustainability of natural resources, creating a more sophisticated and enduring connection to nature.

SK Residence , blends nature-inspired elements with contemporary luxury. The design features a wood parametric ceiling in the entrance, reminiscent of water fluidity and the family room emphasises connection to nature with a large green wall. Similarly, Bel Air Mansion delivers every aspect of luxury family living alongside breathtaking views and indoor/outdoor living.

What to buy:



Incorporate green walls to bring a touch of nature indoors and enhance air quality.

Choose furniture and decor made from wood, stone, and other natural materials to create a harmonious design. Maximise natural light with large windows, fostering a connection with the outdoors.

Adaptive Living

Adaptive Living emphasises open-plan layouts and flexible spaces tailored to the dynamic needs of contemporary families. This trend prioritises designing homes with versatile areas that accommodate various functions and activities, providing both flexibility and adaptability.

West 53rd Street exemplifies this trend with its interconnected zones and adaptable design. This open plan apartment initially appears as one sweeping expanse, but in actuality, the interior features clearly distinct but interrelated zones. Thames City emphasises flexibility, creating environments that easily adapt to various family needs and activities.

What to Buy:



Invest in movable partitions to create flexible and adaptable spaces that can be easily reconfigured.

Opt for open-plan layouts to enhance the sense of openness and provide versatility in how spaces are used. Select furniture that serves multiple purposes, such as sofa beds and fold-out tables to maximise space utilisation.

Intelligent Living

The future of residential design is smart, as evidenced by the SBID International Design Awards 2024. Intelligent Living incorporates cutting-edge technologies that enhance convenience, security, and efficiency.

Polo House showcases state-of-the-art integrated smart systems. They collaborated closely with architectural and engineering teams, to implement these systems. Additionally we came across The World's Smallest High-Performance Speakers , designed by Homeplay, measuring just 2.2cm x 3.7cm x 1.1cm. This tiny speaker can fill the whole room with sound.

Lavinia Engleman, SBID International Design Awards Director, says, "Intelligent Living is not just about incorporating the latest gadgets into a home. It's about creating a seamless, efficient living environment where technology enhances every aspect of daily life. This year's entries have shown remarkable innovation in integrating smart home systems that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing."

What to Buy:



Invest in smart home systems and integrated technology for enhanced living.

Opt for energy-efficient solutions to reduce environmental impact. Use advanced systems to ensure security and convenience.

Be Part of Celebrating Design Excellence

The SBID International Design Awards ceremony will be held in November at the Royal Lancaster London, where this year's global winners will be announced. Dr Vanessa Brady OBE says, "The awards ceremony this year is bigger and better than ever before". For more details, visit sbidaward .

About SBID

The Society of British and International Interior Design (SBID ) is the UK's leading accreditation body for the professional interior design industry, setting standards from design practice to product manufacturing and fit-out installations. Representing the industry in government and trade, SBID promotes best practices and professional standards. We are committed to excellence in learning, training, and practice, shaping the industry at large.

