QSL Cup: Al Rayyan, Al Duhail Battle For Group Supremacy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Rayyan and Al Duhail are gearing up for an electrifying QSL Cup clash, with both teams eager to claim supremacy in Group A at the Grand Hamad today.

Al Rayyan lead the group on goal difference ahead of Al Duhail, with both teams entering the game riding the momentum of two consecutive victories.

New coach Younes Ali will be hoping for a much-needed breakthrough in his first QSL Cup match with Al Rayyan, following tough defeats to Al Arabi in the Ooredoo Stars League and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in the AFC Elite. The Lions have been in fine form in the tournament so far beating Al Shahania 1-0 and Al Arabi 3-0 in their first two games.

Away from the continental tournaments, Christophe Galtier-coached Al Duhail are completely focused on winning the domestic titles this season.

The Red Knights defeated Qatar SC 2-1 before blanking Al Ahli 2-0 in their first two games. But they are aiming to return to winning ways after a shock defeat to Al Shahania that ended their perfect run in the Ooredoo Stars League.



Al Duhail's players attend a training session ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hudson's Al Arabi – placed third in the group with three points – will take on Al Shahania at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in the early match today.

Al Arabia will be favourites for their second win in the group stage after a victory over Al Ahli but Al Shahania will be brimming with confidence after a stunning win over Al Duhail in the league. They have one point from a drawn match against Qatar SC.

In other Group A match, bottom side Al Ahli will hope to open their account against Qatar SC after back-to-back defeats. The match will be played at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Matches in Group B will take place tomorrow with second-placed Al Shamal meeting Al Khor, and Umm Salal taking on Al Khor. Al Wakrah, who are leading the group, will not be seen in action in this round.