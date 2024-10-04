ITTF Delegation Visits Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The International Table Federation (ITTF) delegation visited Doha on an inspection tour of sports facilities as part of preparations for the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships. Qatar Table Tennis Association officials apprised the visiting officials of the ongoing preparations for the World Championships which will be held in Doha from May 17 to 25, 2025 at the Lusail Sports Arena. The World Championships will witness the best players from across the globe competing for the prestigious titles.