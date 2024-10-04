Ismael Cala Foundation And FICOP Join Forces To Enhance The Emotional Education Of Young Hispanics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This agreement seeks to strengthen the facilitation skills of coaches who work with Hispanic adolescents in vulnerable situations.

-- In an effort to strengthen emotional leadership and career guidance among Hispanic youth, the Ismael Cala

Foundation (ICF) has announced a strategic partnership with the International Federation of Professional Ontological Coaching (FICOP). This agreement, which began last March and was officially formalized on October 1, 2024 at the Cala Center, promises to be a milestone in the of specialized intelligence and socio-emotional education programs for adolescents and young people in vulnerable situations.

The agreement between both entities focuses on strengthening the facilitation skills of the trainers leading the

ICF's "Flight of the Kite" program. This program is aimed at adolescents in school from 12 to 17 years old, offering them emotional education through Ontological Coaching, Mindfulness, Positive Psychology and Neuroscience tools.

Ismael Cala, president of the ICF, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration: "This agreement with FICOP represents a step forward in our commitment to transforming lives and empowering Hispanic youth through emotional education. We are excited to strengthen our 'Flight of the Kite' program, ensuring that our trainers are even better equipped to guide young people in their personal and academic development."

For her part, Katiuska Echenagucia, vice president of FICOP, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: "Joining forces with the Ismael Cala Foundation is a wonderful opportunity to expand the scope of our mission. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of many young people, providing them with the tools they need to meet life's challenges with resilience and mindfulness."

The signing of the agreement will take place in a special ceremony at the Cala Center, located in Miami, where leaders of both organizations, along with other guests, will witness this important moment. This partnership not only reflects both organizations' ongoing commitment to youth education and well-being, but also marks a long-term commitment to continue working together on projects that foster a positive and lasting impact on the community.

About Ismael Cala Foundation:

Ismael Cala Foundation

seeks to collectively impact the social development of Hispanic youth in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, through intelligence and socio-emotional education programs for Hispanic children, adolescents and youth in vulnerable situations, working in partnership and synchronization with local, regional and international organizations, contextualizing the individual and collective realities of our beneficiaries, and positively transforming their paradigms with impact on their present and future, as well as that of their communities. Its vision is to be the international reference institution in the field of emotional education for young people.

About FICOP:

International Federation of Professional Ontological Coaching

is an entity that associates and accredits Professional Ontological Coaches and Training Programs (offered by over forty Schools that offer a solid preparation in this discipline). It is the body that leads and regulates Professional Ontological Coaching at a global level, from the pillars of ethics, conceptual rigor and the capacity for human transformation.

This federation provides the academic and ethical excellence of its members. They contribute to the existence of an Ontological Coach in each organization to strengthen human, business and social development. FICOP specifically has a social area which is responsible for accompanying the most vulnerable through NGOs scattered around the world to which it offers coaching processes and human development workshops.

