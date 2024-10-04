Adani And Google Join Forces For Clean Energy In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 4 (KNN) In a significant step towards sustainability, the Adani Group has announced a collaboration with global tech giant to enhance clean production in India.

This partnership will see Adani supplying clean energy from its solar-wind hybrid energy located in Khavda, which is recognised as the world's largest energy park.

The project is set to commence commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025, marking a crucial milestone in both companies' efforts to achieve their environmental goals.

The joint initiative aims to bolster Google's ambitious target of operating on 24/7 carbon-free energy. By leveraging Adani's renewable energy resources, Google plans to power its cloud services and operations in India sustainably.

The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate expressed that this collaboration is a significant advancement toward contributing to the sustainable growth of Google in the region.

The collaboration also aligns with Adani's broader sustainability objectives. Recently, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Ambuja Cements joined the World Economic Forum's 'Transitioning Industrial Clusters' initiative, aimed at accelerating decarbonization across industries.

Notably, Adani Ports has set an ambitious target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, with all its port operations expected to be powered entirely by renewable energy by 2025.

Additionally, Ambuja Cements is on track to establish the lowest-emission-intensity cement production facility globally at its upcoming unit in Mundra. The Adani Mundra Cluster is also poised to become one of the world's largest integrated green hydrogen hubs, reinforcing Adani's commitment to leading the charge in clean energy innovation.

Moreover, in September, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions joined the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance, an international platform designed to facilitate the transition to renewable energy.

Both companies aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, underlining their commitment to sustainability.

This collaboration between Adani and Google not only aims to enhance the renewable energy landscape in India but also sets a precedent for corporate partnerships in the global fight against climate change.

By combining resources and expertise, both companies are well-positioned to make a substantial impact on the country's energy grid while supporting their respective sustainability goals.

As the world moves toward a greener future, this partnership exemplifies the potential for technology and industry to unite for a common cause: a sustainable planet.

(KNN Bureau)