Extension Of AFSPA Represents Gross Injustice Against Tribals: Manipur's Apex Tribal Body

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Oct 4 (IANS) Various tribal organisations, including the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), strongly criticised the N. Biren Singh-led state for extending the term of the (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another six months with effect from October 1.

The KIM, an apex body of the Kuki tribal community in the northeastern state, slamming the Manipur government, said that further extension of the period of the AFSPA in the mountainous areas dominated by tribal communities, would be a gross injustice to the tribals.

The Manipur government last week extended the promulgation of the AFSPA in the entire state, except in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations in seven districts of the Imphal Valley, for another six months with effect from October 1.

KIM Secretary, Information and Publicity, Janghaolun Haokip said that this extension (of the AFSPA) represents institutionalised bias and a gross injustice against tribal communities, particularly the Kuki-Zo community, who have faced systemic oppression amidst escalating violence and insecurity.

He said that the troubled state of the Imphal Valley, characterised by a total collapse of law and order and the impunity enjoyed by radical Meitei organisations, raises serious constitutional concerns.

"The deliberate exclusion of the valley and the partial imposition of AFSPA, despite the alarming situation, clearly highlights the role of the Manipur state government in the ongoing genocide campaign against the Kuki-Zo people. This situation also serves as a stark reminder of the entrenched biases within the state's policies."

Haokip said that the KIM believes that this selective application of the law exemplifies a broader agenda against the Kuki-Zo people, a targeted attempt at persecution.

The state government has clearly violated the principles of equality, justice, and the protection of minority rights enshrined in the Constitution of India, the tribal leader said in a statement.

KIM said that it is utterly reprehensible that the state government operates in direct contradiction to the ideals of a free and democratic India.

"Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, we earnestly call upon the central government and all concerned for urgent intervention to ensure justice and equality," the statement said.

It said that the Kuki-Zo community stands firmly opposed to the Manipur state government, and "its discriminatory and oppressive policies".

Demanding an urgent and permanent political solution to the ongoing conflict in Manipur, the KIM said that the Kuki-Zo people cannot be subjected to continuous persecution by the Manipur state government.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently extended the AFSPA in certain districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months with effect from October 1.

Many political parties, NGOs, and civil society organisations, including the influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO), Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation, the All Naga Students' Association, and the United Naga Council in the northeastern region have been demanding complete repeal of AFSPA.

The AFSPA gives special powers to the armed forces to take stringent steps and undertake raids in any places where the act is enforced without any prior permission or order.