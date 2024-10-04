World Bank, IFC To Expand Support For Ukraine Recovery Projects
Date
10/4/2024 10:06:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The World bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) will expand their presence in Ukraine, focusing on the restoration of housing and critical infrastructure.
This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories' Development of Ukraine, saw Ukrinform.
"The World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will continue supporting Ukrainian recovery initiatives, reconstruction needs assessment, and preparation for the winter period," the report reads.
Read also:
About 3,000 Polish companies want to participate in Ukraine's reconstruction
It is noted that the relevant agreements were reached during the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities and Territories' Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Bob Saum, World Bank Regional Director for Eastern Europe.
According to Kuleba, today the ministry's focus is on accommodating internally displaced persons and preparing infrastructure in communities and for those who will return from the front. These issues must be taken into account in bilateral cooperation, the report adds.
Kuleba also noted that the ministry hopes for further cooperation with the World Bank in the transport industry along the main highway routes and in seaports.
At the same time, the minister emphasized that all joint projects already launched with the World Bank are set to continue.
Read also:
Ukraine will attract EUR 62M in additional financing from EIB - Shmyhal
In turn, Saum noted that the World Bank has a clear plan for further joint work with the ministry and will in two weeks continue negotiations on further cooperation in the field of housing sector support.
As reported, representatives from the Ministry of Social Policy and the World Bank discussed the issue of continuing and expanding projects aimed at overcoming poverty in Ukraine.
Photo: gov
MENAFN04102024000193011044ID1108747041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.