World Bank, IFC To Expand Support For Ukraine Recovery Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The World and International Finance Corporation (IFC) will expand their presence in Ukraine, focusing on the restoration of and critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the of Communities and Territories' Development of Ukraine, saw Ukrinform.

"The World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will continue supporting Ukrainian recovery initiatives, reconstruction needs assessment, and preparation for the winter period," the report reads.

It is noted that the relevant agreements were reached during the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities and Territories' Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Bob Saum, World Bank Regional Director for Eastern Europe.

According to Kuleba, today the ministry's focus is on accommodating internally displaced persons and preparing infrastructure in communities and for those who will return from the front. These issues must be taken into account in bilateral cooperation, the report adds.

Kuleba also noted that the ministry hopes for further cooperation with the World Bank in the transport industry along the main highway routes and in seaports.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that all joint projects already launched with the World Bank are set to continue.

In turn, Saum noted that the World Bank has a clear plan for further joint work with the ministry and will in two weeks continue negotiations on further cooperation in the field of housing sector support.

As reported, representatives from the Ministry of Social Policy and the World Bank discussed the issue of continuing and expanding projects aimed at overcoming poverty in Ukraine.

