Anoto’S Business Transformation Is Underway With New Products And A Brand Evolution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 4 October 2024 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (”Anoto”) announces today that its business transformation is fully underway. Following recent recruitment announcements, our new core management team is in place to lead an exciting new direction for the group. In early October, timed for Black Friday and the Holiday period, the company will be releasing 'LivePen', a new, affordable digital pen in tandem with its companion 'LivePen' app. Understanding how audiences respond to the new pen and app experience and how it instantly brings users handwritten notes and drawings to digital life, is part of the new data driven approach to inform future customer experience enhancements, as well as future pen and software developments.



In parallel, a new brand evolution is underway which will ultimately encompass all future products and services. The introduction of 'LivePen' is the first step on that journey and the team is inviting a 'super user' core group of the 'LivePen' audience to be ongoing brand ambassadors and help inform the brand's direction.

Mats Karlsson, CEO, said“With our core team in place, I'm really excited to be shifting gears and jump starting this business transformation. By adopting a more data-driven approach you can expect to see products, services and communications from us that awaken audiences to a world where writing and drawing with ink fits seamlessly into their increasingly digital lives.”

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

