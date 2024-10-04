Special Services Of CIS To Discuss Identification Of Terrorists At Entry Points Of Union Countries
Date
10/4/2024 8:08:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The heads of the special services of the CIS will discuss
measures to strengthen cooperation in detecting the entry of
members of international terrorist organizations and radicals into
the countries of the Union during a meeting in Astana,
Azernews reports, citing the Public Relations
Center of the federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.
"On October 4, it is planned to hold the 55th meeting of the
Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of CIS member
states in Astana. During the plenary session, council members will
focus on improving the mutual activities of the special services of
the Union countries in combating terrorism and religious
extremism," stated the Public Relations Center.
"Measures aimed at strengthening cooperation in organizing the
search for members of international terrorist organizations and
other radical elements at the entry and exit channels of CIS member
states will be developed. Additionally, the results of the work of
the CIS member states' base organization in studying the issues of
combating terrorism and other manifestations of extremism during
the current year, as well as determining the directions of work for
the coming year, will be summarized," the FSB noted.
The participants of the meeting will also review a draft
cooperation program in the fight against terrorism and extremism
for 2026-2028. In addition, meetings of working bodies on specific
areas of the Council's operational and service activities will be
held.
MENAFN04102024000195011045ID1108746625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.