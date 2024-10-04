Special Services Of CIS To Discuss Identification Of Terrorists At Entry Points Of Union Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The heads of the special services of the CIS will discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in detecting the entry of members of international organizations and radicals into the countries of the Union during a meeting in Astana, Azernews reports, citing the Public Relations Center of the Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

"On October 4, it is planned to hold the 55th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of CIS member states in Astana. During the plenary session, council members will focus on improving the mutual activities of the special services of the Union countries in combating terrorism and religious extremism," stated the Public Relations Center.

"Measures aimed at strengthening cooperation in organizing the search for members of international terrorist organizations and other radical elements at the entry and exit channels of CIS member states will be developed. Additionally, the results of the work of the CIS member states' base organization in studying the issues of combating terrorism and other manifestations of extremism during the current year, as well as determining the directions of work for the coming year, will be summarized," the FSB noted.

The participants of the meeting will also review a draft cooperation program in the fight against terrorism and extremism for 2026-2028. In addition, meetings of working bodies on specific areas of the Council's operational and service activities will be held.