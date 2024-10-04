Venezuela Offers Humanitarian Help To War-Torn Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





CARACAS, Oct 4 (NNN-MERCOPRESS) – President Nicolás Maduro Thursday said Venezuela would be helping Lebanon through the current crisis due to Israel's offensive.

During a meeting with Beirut's Ambassador in Caracas Elías Lebbos at the Miraflores Palace, the Chavista leader said that humanitarian brigades would be sent to the war-torn area and ratified the South American nation's support to Beirut against Tel Aviv.

Also participating in the meeting was Foreign Minister Yván Gil, who announced that“a large humanitarian aid brigade” would be organized.

“We are going to organize a large humanitarian support brigade, we are going to summon the Lebanese community in Venezuela, the Arab community which is very numerous, so that we mobilize, not only in the material support that Venezuela is going to start organizing to take to Lebanon but also in the actions to denounce this action,” Gil said.“The Arab community in Venezuela will be summoned to try to contain the Israeli aggression through diplomatic channels,” he stressed.

The minister also highlighted the importance of“solidarity and action in the diplomatic field” in addition to humanitarian aid to stop the“genocidal government of Israel.” Hence, Venezuela will propose before international bodies a worldwide mobilization in repudiation of Zionist violence, Gil explained.

“Not since Adolf Hitler has humanity experienced a genocide like the one being applied by Israel,” he argued. Gil also pointed fingers at Western powers looking the other way.“The US and some countries of the European Union support these Nazi actions, but we are sure that sooner rather than later, this Netanyahu regime will be condemned.”

“One is very pained by what is happening, but when speaking with President Maduro one comes out happy because he is willing to help the people of Lebanon and the Lebanese government,” Lebbos said.

Gil also noted that the large Venezuelan community in Lebanon might need assistance.“Together with our embassy we have been trying to offer support to protect them, and all this we will be developing in the next few hours.” - NNN-MERCOPRESS