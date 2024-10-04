Seoul DM Reaffirms S. Korea-US Alliance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- South Korean Defense Kim Yong-hyun vowed Friday "no mercy" for threats against South Korea and stressed that North Korea will face an "overwhelming" response from the allies in the event of a provocation, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim made the remarks during his first visit to the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command in Pyeongtaek, some 60 km south of Seoul, after taking the post of Seoul's defense chief last month.

Kim was briefed by Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera and called for further bolstering the allies' combined defense posture, according to the ministry.

Kim also called for close cooperation between the Command and the newly launched ROK Strategic Command, saying the new command will serve as a key unit in carrying out the detailed plans of the extended deterrence.

Extended deterrence refers to Washington's commitment to defend its ally with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear forces.

During his visits to the Air Force Operations Command and the Ground Operations Command also on Friday, Kim ordered troops to overwhelmingly retaliate against North Korea's provocations and end the North's regime should it attempt to use nuclear weapons, the ministry said. (end)

