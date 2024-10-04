(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rating agencies express concerns about Brazil's debt management, highlighting fiscal challenges that impede its path to grade status.



S&P Global, Fitch, and Moody's warn about Brazil's public debt management. Especially after authorities recently announced that the country's 2024 budget deficit is projected to reach nearly R$100 billion



These issues limit the potential for rating improvements in the near future. Moody's recently upgraded Brazil's rating to Ba1 with a positive outlook.



This places Brazil just one level below investment grade. However, S&P and Fitch maintain Brazil's rating at BB, two levels below investment grade, with a stable outlook.



Brazil's economic growth has surprised analysts in recent years. Manuel Orozco from S&P notes that this growth stems largely from expansionary fiscal policies.







The government has increased spending, raised the minimum wage, and adjusted social benefits to boost consumption.



Orozco questions the sustainability of these spending policies. He points out that high real interest rates may hinder long-term growth.



S&P projects Brazil's gross debt to rise from 74% of GDP in 2023 to 83% by 2027. Fitch also warns that Brazil's economic performance does not alleviate fiscal uncertainty.



The agency notes that growth has been accompanied by weaker-than-expected fiscal results. Samar Maziad from Moody's acknowledges that fiscal risks remain a significant challenge for Brazil.



Maziad highlights some positive factors in Brazil's credit profile. These include structural reforms, strong domestic debt ownership, and gradual fiscal consolidation. However, she emphasizes the need to enhance the credibility of Brazil's fiscal framework.

Brazil's Fiscal Challenges Hinder Investment Grade Rating

The frequent need for additional revenue measures increases risk premiums and borrowing costs. Maziad identifies the rise in mandatory expenses as the main risk to Brazil's debt dynamics.



She stresses that improving fiscal credibility is crucial for debt sustainability. While Moody's recent rating upgrade was swift, Maziad cautions against expecting another rapid revision.



The timeline for future rating actions will likely follow a more typical pace. Brazil's journey to investment grade status remains challenging, with fiscal management at the forefront of concerns.

