Laos Aims To Eradicate Rabies By 2030

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Oct 4 (IANS) The Lao and international partners have joined forces to combat rabies in Laos, with a focus on eliminating the deadly by 2030.

Laos is seeking to adopt innovative tools, technologies and stronger surveillance systems to overcome challenges in rabies prevention and control, Lao News Agency reported on Thursday.

Lao authorities urged stakeholders to work together to improve public knowledge and perceptions of rabies, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Lao News Agency.

Authorities outlined a strategic plan to reduce rabies cases to zero by 2030 through three key goals, improving prevention and response efforts using vaccines and a multisectoral approach, generating reliable data to guide decision-making, and maintaining sustained commitment and resources to ensure progress.

By working together across sectors and communities, Laos is making strides toward a rabies-free future, the report said.