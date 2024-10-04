Kabir Urges India To Resolve Visa Issues For Afghan Traders

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy of the Taliban's Prime Minister, in a meeting with dry fruit traders, emphasized that he would discuss with Indian authorities the issuance of visas for Afghan traders.

The Taliban's Prime Minister's Office of the announced on Thursday, October 3rd, in a press release, the meeting between Mawlawi Abdul Kabir and several dry fruit traders in Kabul.

According to the press release, the dry fruit traders requested the lifting of restrictions and the facilitation of Indian visas. They also mentioned that additional taxes on the transit of dry fruits to Pakistan have created challenges for them.

These traders stated that in the past three years, the export of dry fruits to foreign countries, especially India and the United Arab Emirates, has increased, with hundreds of tons being exported every month.

They demanded the removal of restrictions on the banking sector and the facilitation of Indian visa issuance, reiterating that the“additional taxes” on dry fruit transit to Pakistan have caused significant problems.

Furthermore, the report stated that land would be allocated to dry fruit traders in line with the policies of Taliban administration.

He urged neighboring countries to refrain from creating obstacles for Afghan traders and to provide the necessary facilities for the growth of bilateral trade.

It is noteworthy that the frequent closure of Pakistan's borders has consistently resulted in significant financial losses for Afghan traders.

