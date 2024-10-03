Israeli Airstrike On Tulkarm Kills 16 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- At least 16 Palestinians were killed and dozens others were wounded in an Israeli on Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West on Thursday night, according to Palestinian Ministry.

Local reports indicated that an Israeli warplane fired a missile at a cafe in the middle of the camp, killing and wounding dozens.

The Health expected that the number of could rise as many of the are in critical conditions.

The Israeli TV 12 reported that the occupation used a fighter jet in the raid on Tulkarm for the first time since 2005. (end)

nq









MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108745528