Israeli Airstrike On Tulkarm Kills 16 Palestinians
Date
10/3/2024 8:07:55 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- At least 16 Palestinians were killed and dozens others were wounded in an Israeli Occupation airstrike on Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West bank on Thursday night, according to Palestinian health Ministry.
Local reports indicated that an Israeli warplane fired a missile at a cafe in the middle of the camp, killing and wounding dozens.
The Health Ministry expected that the number of victims could rise as many of the injured are in critical conditions.
The Israeli TV channel 12 reported that the occupation army used a fighter jet in the raid on Tulkarm for the first time since 2005. (end)
