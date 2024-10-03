Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Representative of the Amir, His Highness the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad returned home after a visit to the State of Qatar.

KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait condemned the Israeli government's malicious campaigns against the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, highlighting his role in promoting international peace.

KUWAIT -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship strips 133 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship. DOHA - GCC Ministers of Culture honored several Gulf artists and cultural figures including two Kuwaitis: Nabil Shuail and Thuraya Al-Baqsami.

CAIRO - The permanent Delegates of the Council of the Arab League States expressed its strong condemnation of the Israeli Occupation's aggression on Lebanon and stressed the need to stop the hostilities.

BEIRUT - Lebanese Minister of Health Dr. Firas Al-Abyad announced the total death toll from the Israeli occupation aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 reached 1,974 dead.

RAMALLAH - At least 16 Palestinians were killed and dozens others were wounded in an Israeli occupation airstrike on Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

RUSSELS - European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned the "violation of international humanitarian law" by the Israeli occupation forces. (end) ibi