Media Advisory: APEGA’S Rock & Fossil Clinic To Welcome Hundreds Of Families To The University Of Alberta This Saturday

Edmonton, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is inviting media to attend the 31st annual Rock & Fossil at the University of Alberta on Saturday, October 5th .

Hundreds of families have registered to take part in hands-on experiences in geoscience, including exploring interactive exhibits, bringing in their own rock and fossil finds for identification by professional geoscientists, and touring the geoscience garden.

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Note : Activities will be occurring throughout the day, and we anticipate 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as the best window for media interviews and opportunities.

Where: Earth Sciences Building ( ESB ) and

Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science ( CCIS )

The University of Alberta

11335 Saskatchewan Dr. NW

Edmonton, Alberta

Note: Media, please check in at the APEGA registration table located in the first-floor hallway of the Earth Sciences Building.

