Media Advisory: APEGA’S Rock & Fossil Clinic To Welcome Hundreds Of Families To The University Of Alberta This Saturday
Date
10/3/2024 5:00:48 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Immediate Release
Edmonton, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is inviting media to attend the 31st annual Rock & Fossil clinic at the University of Alberta on Saturday, October 5th .
Hundreds of families have registered to take part in hands-on learning experiences in geoscience, including exploring interactive exhibits, bringing in their own rock and fossil finds for identification by professional geoscientists, and touring the geoscience garden.
Check out our Rock & Fossil page for more detailed session information.
When: Saturday, October 5, 2024
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Note : Activities will be occurring throughout the day, and we anticipate 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as the best window for media interviews and opportunities.
Where: Earth Sciences Building ( ESB ) and
Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science ( CCIS )
The University of Alberta
11335 Saskatchewan Dr. NW
Edmonton, Alberta
Note: Media, please check in at the APEGA registration table located in the first-floor hallway of the Earth Sciences Building.
Attachments
Rock & Fossil Poster
APEGA's Rock & Fossil Clinic to welcome hundreds of families to the University of Alberta this Saturday
CONTACT: Andrew MacKendrick
The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA)
825-966-5815
...
MENAFN03102024004107003653ID1108745186
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.