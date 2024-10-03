Chinese Stocks Cool Down As Investors Check Reality

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Hong Kong-listed Chinese corrected on Thursday following a week-long rally as economists failed to be convinced that the stimuli unveiled by the People's of China (PBoC) last week could end China's property crisis.



The Hang Seng Index, a benchmark of Hong Kong stocks, fell 1.5% to close at 22,113 on Thursday. The had gained 4,196 points, or 23%, in the six trading days after the PBoC announced a series of monetary easing measures on September 24.



Chinese property stocks, which had gone down by 70-90% over the past few years, also went on a rollercoaster ride in the past week.

Longfor Group decreased 9.5% to HK$16.98 (US$2.19) on Thursday after surging by 114% in the previous six trading days. Country Garden declined 12.1% on Thursday after gaining 273% from September 23 to October 2.



Shares of Agile Group were down 15.9% to HK$1.64 on Thursday after a 353% surge. China Vanke softened 1.2% to HK$11.86 after a 163% increase.



The Shanghai Composite Index has risen 21% to close at 3,335 on Monday since September 23. The A-share markets closed for the rest of this week due to National Day holidays.



China's gross domestic product is now expected to grow by 4.5-5% for the whole year of 2024, down from 4.8-5.3% in the previous survey compiled in July, according to an average projection by 25 Chinese economists who were approached by Nikkei.

