CPF Launches 'Knowledge Festival' For Children In Russeifa

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foundation (CPF) on Thursday announced that the "Knowledge Festival" is scheduled to kick off at the Zaha Cultural Centre in the Russeifa district on Friday, for a period of three days.

The festival, organised by the CPF in partnership with the Children's Museum Jordan and in collaboration with the Zaha Cultural Centre, targets children aged 1-12 years, their families, and school students, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The festival will feature numerous activities, educational programmes, and interactive spaces designed to develop children's various skills, including scientific, art, and literary abilities.

The event will also offer an opportunity to watch 360-degree scientific films, as well as a final scientific show.

The foundation said that the festival is part of a series of events being implemented in several governorates for the second consecutive year.

These events will continue until the end of 2024, including upcoming scientific shows in October in Tafileh and Maan.

The CPF invited members of the local community to participate in the activities, noting that admission is free.