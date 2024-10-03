Education Minister Participates In ISESCO Conference In Muscat

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Muscat, Oct. 3 (Petra) - of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, took part in ICESCO Education Ministers in Muscat, Oman.During his participation in the first day of the third session on "Green Education: A Sustainable Future for All," Mahafzeh spoke about Jordan's educational initiatives on climate.The minister said the Kingdom has joined the Education for sustainable development (ESD), as well as its membership in the Green Education Partnership (GEP).The minister referred to the activities and projects of the ALECSO and UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPnet), and activities implemented by schools in Jordan, primarily the Eco-Schools Program, "I Belong to My School", and other events in Jordanian universities.The minister noted the use of technology to integrate climate change education into the transformation of education systems by launching e-learning platforms, the Internet, and artificial intelligence applications, creating interactive content, and developing educational games that present climate and environmental issues in an "interesting and motivating" way to make environmental decisions in virtual landscapes.Furthermore, he noted the participation of teachers and students in global projects online to exchange ideas on climate change and environmental issues, which would develop digital curricula and integrate related concepts in basic and higher education.The minister stressed the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, which is "vital" to keep pace with technological development and improve the education quality.In this context, Mahafzeh called for developing digital infrastructure in schools to enable AI to contribute to improve the educational quality and raise the level of the students' academic achievement.