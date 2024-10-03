FM, Japanese Counterpart Address Escalation In The Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) – of Foreign and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Japan's Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi on Thursday discussed the alarming escalation of violence in the Middle East.

The ministers emphasized the urgent need to de-escalate tensions to avert a potential regional war that poses significant risks to both regional and international peace and security.

During their phone conversation, Safadi and Iwaya underscored the necessity for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and reiterated the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Safadi highlighted his support for the initiative proposed by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, aligning it with the efforts of US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, which seek to reaffirm Lebanon's commitment to the resolution contingent upon achieving a ceasefire.

The discussion also encompassed support for a prisoner exchange deal aimed at establishing an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Safadi reiterated that halting aggression in Gaza is essential to mitigate further regional escalation. He urged an end to Israeli military operations in the West Bank and condemned extremist actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ministers also explored cooperative efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to both Gaza and Lebanon, with Safadi highlighting the dire humanitarian needs exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli aggression. He noted that approximately one million Lebanese citizens have been displaced due to the Israeli Aggression.

Emphasizing Jordan's position, Safadi asserted that the kingdom will utilize all its resources to address any threats to its security and stability, ensuring it does not become a battleground for external parties.

He and Iwaya also celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Japan, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

In a separate meeting, Safadi engaged with a delegation from the Churches for Middle East Peace organization, warning about the repercussions of Israeli escalation in the region.

He reiterated that establishing an independent Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, based on the June 4, 1967 lines, remains the only viable path to achieving lasting security, stability, and peace.Safadi raised concerns over ongoing Israeli violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, urging respect for the historical and legal status quo of these significant locations.The discussions with the delegation also focused on addressing the humanitarian crisis instigated by the Israeli operations and providing essential aid to Lebanon amid its internal displacement challenges.